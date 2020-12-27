Demi Lovato shares very real swimsuit photo for heartfelt reason

Demi Lovato has really turned a corner with her eating disorder recovery and we are thrilled for the former Disney star. Taking to Instagram with a series of photos she took of her stretch marks covered in glitter glistening in the sunshine, she captioned the shots: "I used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn’t real. That everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors. 'Surely she throws up here and there', 'she can’t POSSIBLY accept her cellulite'... those we’re just a few of the things that I used to tell myself growing up. I’m so grateful that I can honestly say for the first time in my life - my dietitian looked at me and said 'This is what eating disorder recovery looks like'."

The 28-year-old continued: "In honor of my gratitude for the place I’m in today, this was a lil shoot I did by myself in quarantine this summer when I wanted to celebrate my stretch marks instead of being ashamed of them. I started wearing actual glitter paint on my stretch marks to celebrate my body and all of its features (whether society views them as good OR bad) My stretch marks aren’t going away so might as well throw a lil glitter on em’ amiright?"

She concluded: "Let this be a reminder to anyone who doesn’t think it’s possible: IT ACTUALLY IS. YOU CAN DO IT. I BELIEVE IN YOU. This year was tough.. be gentle on yourself if you slip up and remember to get right back on track because you’re WORTH THE MIRACLE OF RECOVERY."

The singer has been through a rough time over the years, but she appears to be back stronger than ever and her latest message is powerful and empowering.