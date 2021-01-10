Carol Vorderman thrills fans with glamorous winter workout photo The former Countdown star is always so glam

Carol Vorderman shared a new selfie showing off her exercise routine at the weekend, and it proved she looks great whatever the weather!

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the star posted the picture on Sunday. It showed her bundled up in a black puffer coat with eye-catching orange zip detail, which she wore over a warm looking top.

The brunette beauty's locks fell past her shoulders in gorgeous waves and she smiled widely as she looked at the camera.

The caption made clear that Carol had taken the snapshot while exercising, as she captioned it "WALKIES," adding two snowflakes and a snippet of the Aerosmith song Walk This Way.

Carol Vorderman shares special message for young fan

It seems like this might not be the former Countdown numbers expert's main form of exercise in future, however, as the star later revealed her plans to turn an area of her stunning Bristol home into a temporary gym!

The 60-year-old shared a photo of the room, which boasts large airy windows, show-stopping chandeliers and polished wooden floors as well as plush furniture which had been pushed around the edges.

Carol shared a lovely photo of herself exercising on Sunday

Two large exercise mats were placed on the floor and the star captioned the snapshot, teasing: "Lounge and library now my gym expect loads of dull 'look at me working out' pics to follow."

The mum-of-two looks stunning whatever she wears, as she proved a few days ago, when she showed off her stunning figure in a figure-hugging black outfit.

The star has a gorgeous home workout space

The maths genius took to social media on Tuesday to share a video announcing the start of her new series, Closer to Home.

Carol filmed the short clip showing her counting down from ten in celebration of the launch. She was dressed all in black, with her chic ensemble highlighting her hourglass curves.

"The countdown has begun.....my new series CLOSER TO HOME BBC one Wales at 8.30pm TONIGHT... watch on @BBCiPlayer and Sky 978 or Virgin 864... Cup of tea compulsory," she wrote.

