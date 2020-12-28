Carol Vorderman's fans react to hilarious webcam mishap – photo

Carol Vorderman shared a hilarious webcam mishap as she presented her show via video on BBC Radio Wales this morning. The Countdown star, 60, took to Instagram with a photo showing that the camera had accidentally moved away from her face to show her chest and midriff during the broadcast.

SEE: Carol Vorderman opens up about third wedding

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman shares special message from home

"On BBC Radio Wales from 8.30," she captioned it, before adding, "Um… Move the bl**dy webcam," along with a series of laughing face emojis.

MORE: Carol Vorderman reveals inappropriate thing she did at first wedding

RELATED: Carol Vorderman offers rare glimpse inside luxury home

Carol Vorderman suffered a webcam mishap

She soon followed it up showing that she had corrected the camera's position to show her face as she wrote, "Ah… there she is! BBC Radio Wales webcam sorted."

Carol Vorderman presents on BBC Radio Wales

She also shared the images on Twitter and said, "Trying to sort the webcam at @BBCRadioWales… I have lessons to learn @OwainWynEvans."

Her fans were quick to share that she's not alone when it comes to technology struggles with one replying, "Modern technology is a nightmare, I'm with you on that LOL," while another added, "Don't stress it Vorders."

Carol has fronted her own series on the radio station since 2019, after stepping in to host her own Sunday morning show during the summer of 2018. She became a full-time member of the team on June 8, 2019.

At the time, the mother-of-two spoke out about taking on radio as opposed to television, where she is most known for hosting Countdown. "Even though I've hosted thousands of TV shows, I hadn't hosted my own radio show since I was a youngster back in 1984," she explained. "We have such a laugh and get up to all sorts of mischief (my favourite hobby), and all the feedback and phone calls and stories from everyone who's listening, well, it's wonderful," she added.

Her career began way back in 1982 on Channel 4's Countdown, which she left in 2008.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.