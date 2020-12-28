Carol Vorderman, 60, drops jaws in figure-hugging, red leather trousers and plunging blouse The former Countdown star looked incredible

Carol Vorderman is giving us life with her incredible fashion choices lately – and her recent snapshot is no different!

The former Countdown star – who recently celebrated her 60th birthday – looked sensational in a pair of figure-hugging, red leather trousers.

Posting a snap to her Instagram Story on Monday, Carol showed off her incredible figure wearing the skin-tight trousers and a plunging white blouse.

WATCH: Carol sends a sweet birthday message to young fan

Adding a chunky black belt to accentuate her waist, the mum-of-two stunned her followers with her age-defying looks.

Carol's particular pair of eye-catching trousers are by Freddy. The 'Faux Leather High-Rise' trousers come in a range of colours and have received plenty of glowing reviews from happy customers online.

Sadly, Carol's particular trousers have sold out, but you can still snap up the mid-rise version for £105.30.

Carol previously shared this photo back in August

Carol originally shared the sensational photo back in August for an impromptu photoshoot for Twitter.

Fans were blown away by her stunning physique, with one commenting: "Honestly cannot stop looking at the top right picture Carol. You look absolutely stunning. Thanks for cheering me up big time. You're the best."

"Just wow," added another. A third wrote: "Absolutely stunning." While a fourth added: "Carol you look amazing. Thought it was Kylie Minogue for a minute… Being so intelligent, can fly a plane and look how you do. My goodness, gives us girls' inspiration."

Carol also had fans talking on Monday when she shared a hilarious webcam mishap as she presented her show via video on BBC Radio Wales.

Carol Vorderman suffered a webcam mishap

The 60-year-old took to Instagram with a photo showing that the camera had accidentally moved away from her face to show her chest and midriff during the broadcast.

"On BBC Radio Wales from 8.30," she captioned it, before adding, "Um… Move the bl**dy webcam," along with a series of laughing face emojis.

She soon followed it up showing that she had corrected the camera's position to show her face as she wrote, "Ah… there she is! BBC Radio Wales webcam sorted."

