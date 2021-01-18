Kate Hudson showcases insane abs - and Jennifer Aniston reacts The Fabletics founder is her own best model!

Kate Hudson is her own best model - and her most famous friends agree.

The actress and Fabletics founder took to Instagram and showcased her insanely rock hard abs in a series of fitness snaps in which she was modeling her workout gear.

The post garnered likes from fans and famous friends alike, including Jennifer Aniston, Vanessa Bryant and mom Goldie Hawn.

Beyond Kate's incredible physique and perfectly put together Fabletics ensemble, the images also gave fans a glimpse into her home gym which includes a Peloton and a Pilates machine.

Kate captioned the series of images "Sparkle time". Kate’s Instagram is a testament to how hard she works to stay in shape, and she manages to make time for fitness alongside being a mother and a career woman.

Kate Hudson looks ab-solutely fantatastic in her latest fitness snaps

The star has worked with personal trainer, Nicole Stuart, since she was 19-years-old, but even when she’s not being put through her paces by the LA-based instructor, she squeezes in Pilates, yoga, or running into her routine.

Kate insists that changing up her routine is the key to continuity and says she’s always keeping her fitness fresh. "I change my routine," she told Self magazine. "I change my look. I change my mind. I really switch it up. I’ll do Tracy Anderson, I’ll do Body by Simone, I do everything.”

When she really wants to make a difference to her body, she turns to her beloved Pilates. "Nothing, literally nothing, makes me feel like I’m back to my body more than Pilates," she said.

Kate also had some of her fabulous fitness equipment on display in her home gym

Kate also eats a healthy, balanced diet but insists she doesn’t obsess over it. "When people talk about dieting, I’m just like, OMG, relax," she added. "If I want to go out and eat at a restaurant with amazing food, I’ll do that, like once a week where I’m not thinking about it. I want to indulge. I want to do things that are not necessarily healthy sometimes."

It’s good to know even Kate cuts herself some slack from time to time!

