Kate Hudson makes heartfelt confession about personal life It might surprise you!

One look at Kate Hudson's Instagram feed and her warmth and positivity shine through, but the star insists she's not always such a ray of sunshine and has bad days just like everyone else.

The Fabletics founder opened up about her personal life in an interview with Instyle and wanted her fans to know she has her struggles too.

RELATED: Kate Hudson stuns in glamorous video from her bathtub - and it's pure luxury

Kate is in a happy relationship with Danny Fujikawa, who she shares her youngest daughter Rani with, and has two other children, Bingham, nine, and Ryder, 17.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson becomes a stage mum to sons Bingham and Ryder

She adores being a mum, and regularly delights fans with her posts which give a glimpse into their fun-filled family life.

But Kate said she thinks it’s important that people know it’s not perfect.

"I always think it also might be the number-one misconception of my personality, you know, is that I'm just always happy," she revealed during the most recent episode of Instyle's Ladies First with Laura Brown.

"When in fact, like, I'm actually quite dramatic, and you know, I've been through a lot of my own stuff, and I am not always happy."

RELATED: Kate Hudson ditches her golden beachy curls in dramatic hair transformation - fans shocked

MORE: Kate Hudson's home is practically identical to mother Goldie Hawn's – see inside

Kate has a beautiful family

That being said, Kate admits she has many of her mum, Goldie Hawn's, traits including optimism.

"I do have an optimistic gene. I must have gotten that from my mom. For me it's like a survival mechanism, you know? I'm definitely a pick up your bootstraps kind of person."

Kate made reference to her difficult relationship with her estranged dad, Bill Hudson, but said she refuses to dwell on that.

MORE: Goldie Hawn gets fans talking with rare photo of grandson Ryder

READ: Goldie Hawn reveals moment she fell in love with Kurt Russell - and it involves her children!

Kate says she gets her optimism from her mum Goldie Hawn

"We've had a challenging relationship, and when you're young, it's a lot," she said. "And in moments like that, it's like a choice.

"What am I going to choose here? Am I going to choose to carry unworthiness and a lack of feeling loved with me? Or am I going to choose to kind of understand it and figure out what my insecurities are and all of these things, and it takes work to feel good.

"What is life worth living if you can't enjoy it?"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.