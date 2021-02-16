J.Lo’s trainer reveals her incredible body-toning workout routine - and you can do it at home

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

If your effort to step into a "new year, new you" fitness regimen fell flat, consider one of the workouts Jennifer Lopez has sworn by during the pandemic to stay in tip-top shape.

MORE: 15 best ladies bikes for 2021: Get inspired by cycle-loving celebrities

Her trainer, fitness and wellness guru David Kirsch, shared all of those details with Hello!, including the one thing you need post-workout to give you a boost.

It's clear J.Lo's hard work in the gym paid off

If you take one look at the Hustlers star, it’s easy to see that her fitness routine is not for the faint of heart, but you can do this one all at home with minimal equipment.

RELATED: 10 cheap treadmills to buy so you can stay in shape while gyms are closed

All you’ll need is a medicine ball, gliders, dumbbells, and a resistance band to knock it out. It’s a 4-circuit workout that includes sumo squats, lunges, planks, and more.

As for the post-workout tool David recommends, it’s MiHIGH’s popular infrared sauna blanket, which launched in May 2020 in the UK and quickly sold thousands. It uses infrared heat to detoxify the body, and burns calories, improves sleep, reduces stress, and boosts collagen. It also reduces inflammation, promotes blood flow, and releases toxins.

David recommends that it is used 2-3 times per week for 45 - 60 minutes for the best results.

Take a peek at the full breakdown for J.Lo’s workout below.

J.Lo’s four-circuit workout

Perform each exercise for 1 minute. If exercise involves alternating sides - do them for 30 seconds on each side.

1. Sumo Squat with Medicine Ball

Stand up straight while opening up your legs so they’re slightly wider than your shoulders. Keep your toes pointed outwards. Come down into a squat while holding a medicine ball straight ahead. This targets inner thighs, abs and glutes.

Medicine Ball, $34.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

2. Reverse Lunges

Step backward with one of your legs. Bending your back leg so your back knee nearly touches the ground. Your front knee should be parallel to the ground. In order to avoid injury, keep your ankle and knee aligned.

MORE: Best weight loss tips 2021: From meal replacement shakes to metabolism-boosting workouts

3. Plank on a Medicine Ball

Place your medicine ball on the floor and hold onto it while performing a 30-second plank. “Make sure your hands are aligned with your shoulders and your core is engaged” says Kirsch. Your abs will feel like they’re on fire.

4. Lateral Lunge

Keep your right heel on the glider, then your foot out while moving your body down (a lateral lunge!). Do the same on the other side. This targets your glutes.

Gliders, $8.95, Amazon

SHOP NOW

5. Dumbbell Row to Tricep Extension

Using dumbbells, start off in a plank pose and bring your left elbow (the hand holding the weight) up toward the ceiling and extend toward the back. Do 10 reps on each side.

Dumbbell set, $89.99, Amazon

6. Shoulder Taps

“From a plank position, keep your hips squared off,” says Kirsch. Then, begin tapping your shoulders with opposite hands.

7. Side Planks

Rest on your side before putting your weight on your forearm while keeping your hips up high. Keep your opposite arm up, and place that same hand on your head before using that elbow to reach toward your abs.

8. Overhead Slams with Medicine Ball

This move requires a medicine ball. Keep your arms straight overhead and legs shoulder-width apart, slam down the medicine ball on each side. This move is a clear fan favorite.

9. Torso Rotation with Resistance Band

“Bend your legs. Knees are locked. Arms are straight out. And rotate,” Kirsch says. Holding on to a resistance band the entire time, pulling across your body, keeping your core tight to target your obliques.

Resistance Band, $29.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

10. Squat with Row and Bicep Curls with Resistance Band

Using resistance bands, squat down, then as you come up, bring the band toward your body and curl.

11. Tricep Extensions with Resistance Band

Standing with your back toward the resistance bands, reach for them and bring them straight overhead, past your face.

11. Unwind and Relax with MiHIGH

15 minutes in MiHIGH Sauna Blanket at 122 degrees to 140 degrees and you can work up from there.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.