Best treadmills to use at home in 2024, from premium machines to under £200 alternatives

Whether you’re someone who doesn’t like to go running in inclement weather, or need to get exercise without putting pressure on your joints, a treadmill could be just what you need. Gym-goers increasingly are switching up their exercise routines, making sure that they have all of the best at-home equipment to achieve an effective workout.

If you haven't got a treadmill yet then check out these top-rated treadmills of 2024, from Peloton and Reebok, to best value machines from retailers like Sports Direct, Amazon, Very and Decathlon.

What are the benefits of using a treadmill for your workout?

Over the past few years – just like working from home and ordering everything from groceries to gifts online – we've gotten used to the convenience of staying fit at home, and one of the best pieces of equipment you can invest in is a good treadmill.

Perfect if you don't like to go running or walking in inclement weather, need to get a run in without the pressure on your joints from the pavement, or want to save money on going to a gym, treadmills are an effective tool for a great at-home workout.

"Treadmills are becoming increasingly smarter at replicating run conditions of outdoor environments," says fitness trainer and Technogym Wellness Ambassador James Stirling, also known as @London_Fitness_Guy.

"Through the use of scenic runs that adapt to speed and elevation changes of your chosen route, it's become far easier to just step on a treadmill, and run! Whilst this makes the run far more engaging, it also allows us to build key components of strength and power to make us better, more efficient runners.

Treadmills are an especially good idea for those who can stand rainy or snowy day workouts. "For those that lack motivation during the colder seasons, treadmill workouts allow you to continue pushing towards your goals whatever the weather," explains James. "You can follow structured run programmes to keep you accountable and ensure you continue progressing with your fitness, or run specific goals throughout the year."

Why treadmills are trending

And while you might not associate treadmills with the TikTok generation, experts at Lifespan Fitness found that as of October 2023, two of the top five 'FitTok' trends were treadmill-related.

Under desk treadmills had 3.3million views, while the 12-3-30 Treadmill Workout – setting your treadmill at a 12% incline, then walking at a speed of three miles per hour for 30 minutes for a low-impact core-strengthening workout – had 18.8million views at the time of the study.

Higher-end exercise equipment from brands like Peloton, Nordictrack and Technogym are a popular choice, but there’s also good news for those who need to stick to a smaller budget. You don’t necessarily have to invest a huge amount of money to get your cardio routine in. There's still a whole host of quality but cheap treadmills on offer right now.

To help you get your home gym set up ASAP we’ve rounded up the best treadmills, from treadmills under under £300 to high tech wonders with big screens featuring live workout classes, to keep you moving as part of your self-care routine.

How we chose the best treadmills

Price: I've tried to include options at various price points to fit into any budget - there's no reason you shouldn't be able to get fit at home even if you can't splash a lot of cash.

I've tried to include options at various price points to fit into any budget - there's no reason you shouldn't be able to get fit at home even if you can't splash a lot of cash. Size: We know that not everyone has a large home gym, so we've included more compact options, from treadmills that fold down for easy storage, to under-desk treadmills that you can use for a workout just about anywhere.

We know that not everyone has a large home gym, so we've included more compact options, from treadmills that fold down for easy storage, to under-desk treadmills that you can use for a workout just about anywhere. Verified ratings and reviews: While we haven't been able to personally test every treadmill on this list, we've trawled through hundreds of opinions, taking into consideration the good and the bad, and particularly the most balanced reviews. I'm only including treadmills that have earned consistently positive feedback from verified shoppers.

While we haven't been able to personally test every treadmill on this list, we've trawled through hundreds of opinions, taking into consideration the good and the bad, and particularly the most balanced reviews. I'm only including treadmills that have earned consistently positive feedback from verified shoppers. Brand reputation: There are some brands that have earned a huge fan base over the years because of quality and dependability, so we've taken special care to look for the latest and most popular options from those companies.