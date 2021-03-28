Ronan Keating has admitted he felt "helpless" after his wife Storm was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery on her spine.

Storm, 39, was initially admitted for a prolapsed disc but was told by doctors she needed surgical intervention.

Happily, the surgery went well and Storm was able to return home on Saturday – the same day that the couple's daughter Coco turned one.

WATCH: Storm Keating celebrates daughter Coco's first birthday with video montage

Ronan, 44, shared a sweet snapshot of the little girl in the family kitchen and wrote: "Well that was a week I never want to live again. To have my Storm in hospital under the most extreme circumstances and not be able to see her and hold her hand and give her a hug and tell her everything was going to be ok was the toughest I have known I felt so helpless, her strength is insane.

"The care she received and the expertise was incredible thank you to Dr Aftab and all the team you got her home today. She is on the mend and I am so grateful. What a day to come home thank God she made it.

Ronan shared a sweet snapshot of Coco in celebration of her first birthday

"So happy birthday to our Beany Bum. This little rascal has been the light in our darkest time. Born in lockdown and now we celebrate your first birthday under the same terms but you never stop smiling and loving all around you.

"Thank you Coco for all you are and all you make us. We are so lucky to have you in our lives. Let's Pop a bottle raise a glass and celebrate living."

Ronan and Storm are also parents to three-year-old Cooper

Storm also took to social media to mark her little girl's special day. Alongside a video montage of Coco, she wrote: "Happy 1st birthday to our little ray of sunshine... our little Coco Bean.

"Today was an explosion of so many emotions for so many wonderful reasons. I love this girl with all my heart - what a spirit and what a sparkle. I'm so excited about the future ahead for this little firecracker, and the proudest mummy in the world. I love you Coco Knox Keating - unconditionally and always."

The couple have been married since 2015

Storm had previously shared a photo from her hospital bed as she opened up about "the most frightening week of my life". She has been diagnosed with cauda equina syndrome - a severe type of spinal stenosis, which can cause compression in the lower nerves leading to loss of sensation, incontinence and paralysis if not treated immediately.

In a lengthy post, the mum-of-two explained: "On Saturday I was rushed in with what we already knew was a very bad prolapsed disc, which had more recently escalated to the point where it needed surgical intervention.

Storm opened up about her hospital ordeal on Instagram

"If it wasn't for Dr Aftab and his acute diligence, care, attentiveness and skills, I would not be walking out of this hospital with the prospects of leading the normal life I had always envisioned I would.

"There are no words that will ever come close to describing my gratitude to you Syed, thank you."

