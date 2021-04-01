Andrea McLean shares shower selfie as she reveals genius health hack

Andrea McLean just shared a rare glimpse of her morning routine – and it's not what you'd expect. Taking to social media on Thursday, the former Loose Women star posted a shower selfie on Instagram, revealing which techniques she uses to wake up in the mornings.

Andrea starts her day with a cold shower

"How's your day starting? Woke up sluggish... dragged myself out of bed," she captioned it.

"Did my yoga. Put some laundry on. Got in the shower and finished with my ice cold blast and @iceman_hof breathing (I do this every day) while listening to Chris Evans on @virginradiouk like I always do. (I take my phone into the shower to listen to music)."

Clearly an effective mood-booster, after carrying out her daily routine, Andrea was full of energy.

She said: "I ended up dancing (carefully, health & safety y'all) and stayed under the cold water longer than I ever have!!! Woooop wooop! #epicthursday #music #fun #icecold."

According to Healthline, cold showers have a number of health and beauty benefits, and they can be used to improve circulation and mood as well as supporting the immune system. A cold shower can even help to soothe itchy skin and sore muscles after intense workouts, plus it can strengthen your hair cuticles, leaving locks looking healthier and shinier.

While taking a cold shower, Andrea uses the Wim Hof method which is based on three pillars – cold therapy, breathing and commitment.

The Wim Hof website explains that: "A committed, consistent practice including the breathing technique and cold exposure can help you unlock a host of benefits including;

Increased energy

Better sleep

Reduced stress levels

Heightened focus & determination

Increased willpower

Stronger immune system"

Inspiring fans with her wellness approach, one commented: "Morning. I've woken up this morning feeling sluggish and down but I've just read your post and I'm going to do the same as you. Thank you".

"What an awesome start, bravo & keep dancing in the shower," added another.