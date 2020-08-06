Andrea McLean unveils incredible morning routine with new makeup-free photo The Loose Women star has a relaxing start to the day

Ever wondered how celebrities start their morning? Andrea McLean unveiled her incredible routine on Thursday when she shared a stunning makeup-free photo of herself on Instagram.

Dressed in red animal print pyjamas, the Loose Women star could be seen sitting on the white cushions of her garden furniture with her eyes closed, while her dog Teddy lay by her side. "It was warm enough to meditate outside today, and it was nice to have the company. I got straight out of bed, pyjamas still on and settled in the garden while it was peaceful," she wrote in the caption.

And not even the unpredictable UK weather could discourage her from following her routine! Andrea continued: "It rained a little on me and I let it go. I didn’t even notice @lordfeeney taking the photo. What a beautiful way to start a day."

Fans were delighted to get an intimate glimpse into Andrea's personal life, with one writing: "Best time to meditate. Hope it sets you up for a beautiful day." Another inquired: "Which style of meditation do you practice?" while several others couldn't help but comment on her cute companion. "Looks like the dog is meditating as well," a third joked.

The latest photo comes just days after Andrea shared another snap of herself without makeup - and if we had her flawless complexion, we would too! The TV star had just completed a four-mile walk in the countryside with her 13-year-old daughter Amy.

Urging her followers to stop "feeling guilty," she wrote: "I put a post up recently telling the world to stop feeling bad about doing what's best for you. Crawling into bed when you're not poorly, just knackered, is the thing that's best!"

She then added: "I got up, washed my gritty makeup off, put on some trainers and went for a four-mile walk in the countryside with my 13-year-old and the dog."

Opening up about her strong mother-daughter bond, the TV presenter continued: "Amy and I talked all the way; we had one of those 'sideways' daughter/mum conversations that are honest, heart-warming and bonding. The dog is now the knackered one. Order is restored..."

