Eamonn Holmes shares hospital photo after crippling pain becomes unbearable

Eamonn Holmes has revealed he has taken himself to hospital after the chronic pain he has been suffering with lately became too much to handle.

The This Morning star posted a selfie to Instagram which saw him sat in a waiting room with a concerned expression on his face.

Captioning the photo, he wrote: "At Hospital. Pain like I've never felt in my life. Hope they discover the cause. Wish me well folks."

His fans were quick to send well wishes, with one writing: "Oh no! Get well soon." A second said: "Wishing you all the best Eamonn," and a third added: "Sending you so much love and strength."

Last week, Eamonn, 61, had expressed his frustration at being unable to sleep, telling his social media followers: "In that Twilight Zone between night time and morning. Anyone else find these hours the worst.... particularly if you suffer chronic pain?"

Eamonn took himself to hospital over his chronic pain

One fan also touched about their own experience, to which Eamonn encouragingly replied: "Now that we've all started talking about this maybe more of us should talk to each other sharing experiences, tips & advice regarding chronic pain?

"Because Tweeters there are a lot of us living with this as if we just have to suck it up & get on with things the way we always have."

Hours later, Eamonn sent a positive update by telling his followers: "So here we go… a new day; a new week. Deep breath. Believe you are closer to that light at the end of the tunnel.

"Closer to new beginnings & in some way better versions of ourselves. Not that there's probably anything wrong with your existing version but it's nice to have goals."

Eamonn is married to Ruth Langsford

However, just days later, Eamonn revealed he was "hurting like hell" during a routine visit to the physio.

"My start to the day... on the physio table looking down on the camera and hurting like hell," he wrote in the caption.

Over on Twitter, he added: "Starting the day by tackling the pain from the night before... On the Physio table. Chronic pain. Just can't get it to go away.

"Sadly so many of you know the feeling. Thanks for sharing your stories. I'm determined to beat this... however much it hurts."

