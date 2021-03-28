Eamonn Holmes has reached out to fans on Twitter after revealing his secret health battle.

The This Morning star took to social media to share his frustration at being unable to sleep, writing: "In that Twilight Zone between Night time and Morning. Anyone else find these Hours the worst.... particularly if you suffer Chronic pain?"

MORE: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' mansion is the dream lockdown retreat - inside

His followers were quick to offer support and advice, with one telling Eamonn: "Absolute nightmare @EamonnHolmes. I've problems with all my joints, really painful awaiting going back to hospital again next month. Always worse on night. Sorry to hear you're struggling too. I know it won't fix anything, but sending you loads of love and a great big hug x."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford makes rare comments about being stepmother to Eamonn Holmes' children

A second commented: "Yes I have nightmares and worries and this time of night I'm sitting on the sofa ready to go up to bed. But when everybody's asleep I'm scared." "Please do your best to not be," the TV star replied.

MORE: This Morning's Eamonn Holmes divides fans with unusual 'de-stressing' technique

READ: Eamonn Holmes pokes fun at comments accusing him of 'fat-shaming' Ruth Langsford

A third wrote: "Yes, pain & anxiety are at their worst for me plus dreadful nightmares. It's a lonely existence as there is no one to talk to, hubby snores his head off and is oblivious to how rubbish I feel. Worst still is I have to get up at this hour to go to work." In response, Eamonn said: "Bless you ..... and work on top of everything. Respect to you."

Eamonn and Ruth have been married since 2010

Eamonn lives with his wife, Ruth Langsford, in a beautiful home in Surrey. Just recently, he transformed their dining room in honour of Ruth's 61st birthday – which happened to fall on St Patrick's Day.

MORE: Ruth Langsford's teenage son Jack makes cameo appearance in home video

The Loose Women star shared a video showing off their dining table, which was all set for a romantic meal with a silver runner placed down the middle, topped with mini tea lights, and a big bunch of flowers displayed in a vase, including white roses and lilies.

The couple are proud parents to 19-year-old Jack

Big green four-leaf clovers were scattered across the table, and on either side, two place settings were ready for Eamonn and Ruth.

Meanwhile, in February, the happy couple celebrated son Jack's 19th birthday, with Eamonn sharing a touching message for the teen. Alongside a photo showing the pair enjoying dinner together, the star wrote: "It's my Baby's 19th Birthday. Good job he had a good 18th last year pre lockdown. Many Happy Returns Jacko."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.