Eamonn Holmes reveals he's 'hurting like hell' during physio visit The This Morning star is battling chronic pain

Eamonn Holmes has sparked some concern amongst his fans after sharing a picture of himself during a routine visit to his physio.

The This Morning presenter, who recently shared details of his battle with chronic pain, confessed he was "hurting like hell" during the session.

READ: Eamonn Holmes shares positive post after detailing battle with 'chronic pain'

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes pokes fun at fat-shaming comments

"My start to the day... on the physio table looking down on the camera and hurting like hell," he wrote in the caption.

Over on Twitter, he added: "Starting the day by tackling the pain from the night before... On the Physio table. Chronic pain. Just can't get it to go away.

MORE: Ruth Langsford shares joyous photo of herself getting COVID-19 vaccine

READ: Ruth Langsford gushes about Eamonn Holmes ahead of This Morning return

"Sadly so many of you know the feeling. Thanks for sharing your stories. I'm determined to beat this... however much it hurts."

Rochelle Humes was quick to comment, writing: "Stick with it x." Another follower remarked: "Maintenance" to which, Eamonn replied: "Rebuild more like mate."

Eamonn shared this photo from his physio session

One other fan sympathised: "Hope you get some relief, I suffer with chronic pain and it is miserable, best wishes from Northern Ireland." A fourth post read: "Oh Eamonn I do hope that this awful pain can get sorted for you. Sending you gentle hugs and positive vibes x."

READ: Ruth Langsford gets candid about marriage to Eamonn Holmes

MORE: Eamonn Holmes reveals Ruth Langsford is 'not a victim' during their interviews

On Sunday, Eamonn, 61, had expressed his frustration at being unable to sleep, telling his social media followers: "In that Twilight Zone between night time and morning. Anyone else find these hours the worst.... particularly if you suffer Chronic pain?"

One fan also touched about their own experience, to which Eamonn encouragingly replied: "Now that we've all started talking about this maybe more of us should talk to each other sharing experiences, tips & advice regarding chronic pain?

"Because Tweeters there are a lot of us living with this as if we just have to suck it up & get on with things the way we always have."

The TV star is married to Ruth Langsford

Hours later, Eamonn sent a positive update by telling his followers: "So here we go… a new day; a new week. Deep breath. Believe you are closer to that light at the end of the tunnel.

"Closer to new beginnings & in some way better versions of ourselves. Not that there's probably anything wrong with your existing version but it's nice to have goals."

The uplifting message came as the UK lifted some of their coronavirus restrictions - with six people or two households now allowed to mix outdoors in either parks or gardens.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.