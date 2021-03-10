Jennifer Aniston shares very rare workout photos - with a twist The actress was joined by a special guest!

Jennifer Aniston is a fitness icon! The 52-year-old actress has long dedicated time to ensuring she stays active and healthy – and this week she gave fans a sneak peek inside her workout.

Jen posted two snapshots on Instagram Stories showing her stood on a yoga mat with a towel also in shot. But stealing the show is her "workout buddy" – her rescue puppy, Lord Chesterfield.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston showcases her morning routine

In the first image, the adorable dog can be seen looking up inquisitively at Jennifer, while the second photo sees him getting more involved in her workout. Lord Chesterfield can be seen with one of Jen's arm weights in his mouth, with the actress joking: "Well, that's KIND of the idea!"

Jennifer was joined by Lord Chesterfield for her workout

Jen works hard to maintain her incredible figure – and can work out for up to seven days a week for an hour and a half each session.

In a 2020 interview with Women's Health, her personal trainer Leyon Azubuike revealed she follows a 'periodization' technique, which means he breaks her workout session into phases to allow him to adjust to her schedule.

The star shared two sweet snapshots of her beloved rescue dog

Her workouts, therefore, vary anywhere from three days a week at 45 minutes each session to those gruelling seven days a week schedules.

Leyon revealed: "We box, we jump rope, we do strength training, we do a lot of work with resistance bands - we're big on resistance bands. We rotate these things so it's always hard, she's consistently being challenged - I'm a big fan of switching things up, so the body reacts in a positive way and changes."

Jen works hard to maintain her incredible figure

Jen previously revealed that she is also a yoga devotee and likes to add spin classes into the mix, too. "You have to shake it up—you know, muscle confusion," she told People. But her most recent fitness love is boxing with Leyon. "It's the longest workout I've actually stayed with consistently other than yoga," she told In Style in 2019.

