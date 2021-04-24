Andrea McLean shocked her fans when she announced she was leaving Loose Women after 13 years last November.

And now, the TV star has admitted that she feared her dip in income would result in her having to sell her home if she found herself struggling financially.

Speaking on Natalie Anderson's podcast The Capsule in Conversation this week, Andrea admitted that before she made her career change, she weighed up the pros and cons with her husband, Nick Feeney.

"I knew I had to take a deep breath and just be brave," she said. "So Nick and I sat down and we worked out, very logically."

She continued: "Leaving a job that you've done for two decades and it's all you've ever known really, to absolutely turn right and do something very different, is a very emotional experience as well as a very practical one.

"We sat down and said, ‘What’s the worst thing that can happen?' Right, I never earn a penny. We'll have to sell the house. We may have to sell the children, maybe the dog!"

Andrea went through all the worst-case scenarios with her husband Nick Feeney

Andrea added: "We went through the list. Once I knew I had coping strategies in place for every worst-case scenario, I'd already looked them in the eye and said, 'Yep, I can live with that,' and, 'I can live with that as well.'"

Andrea made the shock announcement she was leaving the show back in November. Explaining her reason as to why she was saying goodbye to the panel, the TV star said: "[I'm leaving] Because I want to be brave. All the incredible feedback I had from my book, I want to bring it to life.

"It was a really big decision to jump and see if I fall or if I fly. So I'm going to be saying goodbye to Loose Women."

She continued: "You just never know until you try, so I just want to put myself out there and see what the universe has in store."

