Ruth Langsford was a huge source of fitness inspiration during the COVID-19 lockdown, and it appears nothing has changed!

READ: Ruth Langsford's fitness secrets: 5 exercise tips the This Morning star swears by

Even now gyms have reopened, many people have become accustomed to working out at home. And if you've got into yoga like Ruth, then you'll no doubt be rushing to get your hands on her incredible mat.

Ruth revealed her pet dog Maggie loves her yoga mat!

The This Morning star gave fans a glimpse at her clever exercise hack on Wednesday night when she revealed she was preparing to do a yoga session. "Someone's enjoying my @homedicsuk yoga mat!!" Ruth joked next to a video of her pet dog Maggie fast asleep with her head resting on the end cushion. Luckily it comes with a washable mat!

Homedics Stretch Plus Mat, was £259 now £219.96, QVC

It appears to be the Stretch+ Plus which usually retails for £259, but is in the sale for £219.96 on QVC. When Ruth finally managed to get her pet pooch to move, she could make use of the six built-in programs inspired by yoga positions and seven precision-controlled air chambers that help gently stretch the body. It even has different intensities to emulate a Thai massage – and who wouldn't want to start the day like that?

RELATED: Best clear face masks: Where to buy a transparent face covering

This comes after Ruth shared several other clever fitness tips, including giving herself daily step goals and skipping challenges. Back in April, the 60-year-old took up skipping again in an attempt to keep herself healthy while she self-isolated during the coronavirus lockdown – and she clearly succeeded!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford impresses fans with new fitness goal

In the clip, the Loose Women panellist showed off her fab figure in black spandex leggings and a matching top while energetically skipping in her back garden. Captioning the video, Ruth wrote: "So...inspired by my previous post with @fitwithfrank (filmed in 2017 by the way for those asking!) I’m going to try skipping again! Loved it as a kid....bit harder when you’re 60! Only managed about 20 skips before I got tangled! If at first you don’t succeed… #isolationexercises #skipping."

She has since reached over 100 and has continuously tried to beat her personal best. We salute you, Ruth...

MORE: Saira Khan wows Ruth Langsford with clever £14 shoe organising hack

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.