Alex Rodriguez shows off major transformation weeks after split from JLo ARod said goodbye to the 'dad-bod'

Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez has shown off his major body transformation, joking he had left his "dad-bod" in 2020.

The athlete, who recently split from Jennifer Lopez, took to Instagram to show two pictures side-by-side.

In the left picture, Alex rocked a cream sweat suit with white polo shirt but in the right picture, he appeared more confident, posing in a tight white shirt and pants.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez call off engagement

"Left the Dad-bod in 2020," he captioned the post.

"Anyone else determined to stick with their fitness goals this year? I’ve been consistent with my workouts and finally put down the chips."

He then asked fans: "What food is your weakness?"

Alex was praised for sharing this transformation

While some fans praised him for his dedication, others were proud to share their favourite foods, including pizza and Lays chips.

Alex and Jennifer shocked fans after announcing their separation earlier in the month, and the celebrity couple are now focusing on their future apart.

The former couple announced their split in a joint statement shared by the Today show.

Alex and JLo recently announced their split

In the statement, the pair vowed to remain friends and showed their support for their children – who had grown close during the four years their parents dated.

They said: "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Alex shared a health update with his followers on social media

However, while it's a difficult time for the pair, ARod had reason to celebrate earlier in April, after getting his second Covid jab.

The former sportsman took to Instagram to share a picture of himself post-injection, proudly showcasing his arm.

In the caption, the father-of-two wrote: "Grateful to get my second vaccination shot today. Happy Sunday everyone!"

Alex is one of the many celebrities to have posted about the coronavirus vaccine on social media.

