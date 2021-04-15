Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez confirm they have split The couple have ended their romance

Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez have confirmed they have ended their relationship with a joint statement.

The couple made the announcement on the Today show and revealed they will be ending their romance.

Jennifer and Alex - who have been engaged for two years - wrote: "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez celebrates twins 13th birthday



"We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

There were rumours of a break up back in March, but neither the singer or the professional baller confirmed they were going their separate ways.

Jennifer and Alex have split

In fact, they told the Today show at the time: "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things."

Jennifer and Alex announced their engagement back in March 2019 when he proposed in the Bahamas.

They were planning their nuptials which had to be cancelled twice due to COVID-19 restrictions.

They will remain friends

J-Lo's twins have a close relationship with Alex, as well as his two daughters Natasha and Ella, who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker will be supported by her family who she spoke about in a recent interview with People magazine, when she revealed how they had handled the coronavirus pandemic.

"The time is precious, and besides health, probably the most important thing that we have, so we're going to keep a lot of those things going," she said.

Jennifer's children are close to Alex and his daughters

"But also realising that there were a lot of things we could get done from home, and that we didn't have to travel as much, even though my work involves a lot of travel.

I realised that there's some things I could cut out and things I could do to give me more time with my family and my kids, which I think was a blessing."

