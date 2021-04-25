Carol Vorderman shows off toned figure in skintight beach outfit in new photo The glam star looked so stylish!

Carol Vorderman shared another gorgeous look with fans on Sunday as she had fun at the beach.

The 60-year-old posted a series of photos and videos from her time in the water, as she splashed around with her wellies on!

The former Countdown star also shared a stunning selfie which showed her dressed for a day at the beach in a very flattering, body-con outfit.

The glamorous brunette donned a black figure-hugging polo neck top over white and black patterned leggings which emphasised her toned legs.

She also wore sunglasses and beamed as she sat on the back of a white sofa.

Carol revealed she was enjoying a break as she captioned the image: "Early beach walk... Maaaannnn it's so quiet and beautiful here. Just me and the surfers.

I grew up next to the sea in Wales and I miss it so much... So back in Wales now kicking up the water in my wellies... Soaked."

Carol looked gorgeous in her latest photo

Her followers were quick to share their approval for her look, with several simply posting fire emojis in response.

Others added: "Loving the leggings," "Gorgeous," and: "You look amazing."

The star has been making the most of the outdoors this week.

On Friday, the mum-of-two showed off her stunning figure in a bikini snap which appeared to have been taken in her garden.

The star recently showed off her impressive abs

Wearing the khaki bikini with sunglasses and smiling widely, Carol captioned the photo: " "Happy SUN-day... can't wait for summer ...I think it's going to be one to remember."

Her followers flocked to the comment section of the post to praise her appearance, with one writing: "Absolutely sensational."

Others added: "You look absolutely stunning young lady, you really do," and: "Holy moly! Looking great there, Carol."

During lockdown, the presenter has been making an effort to stay fit, even turning the living room of her fabulous Bristol house into a home gym.

