Alex Rodriguez shares incredible health update following split from Jennifer Lopez ARod and JLo announced their separation in April following a two-year engagement

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez shocked fans after announcing their separation earlier in the month, and the celebrity couple are now focusing in their future apart.

And while it's a difficult time for the pair, ARod had reason to celebrate over the weekend, after getting his second Covid jab.

The former sportsman took to Instagram to share a picture of himself post-injection, proudly showcasing his arm.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez call off engagement after denying split

In the caption, the father-of-two wrote: "Grateful to get my second vaccination shot today. Happy Sunday everyone!"

Alex is one of the many celebrities to have posted about the coronavirus vaccine on social media.

Stars including Today's Hoda Kotb, Brigitte Nielsen and Christie Brinkley have also posted similar pictures of themselves after receiving the life-saving vaccination.

Alex Rodriguez shared a health update with his followers on social media

It's been a busy time for Alex, who recently made headlines after celebrating his daughter Ella's 13th birthday for the first time since his split from Jennifer.

The doting dad had posted a birthday tribute to Ella on social media, and included a number of pictures featuring JLo and her twins Emme and Max.

The former couple announced their split in a joint statement shared by the Today show.

Alex and JLo recently announced their split

In the statement, the pair vowed to remain friends and showed their support for their children – who had grown close during the four years their parents dated.

They said: "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

The former couple were engaged for two years

Alex is dad to daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Jennifer, meanwhile, is mum to twins Emme and Max, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Inside Jennifer Lopez's incredible cinema room at Miami mansion

The former couple were due to tie the knot in 2020 but postponed their big day as a result of the pandemic.

