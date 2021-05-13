James Corden is feeling better than ever after embarking on a healthier lifestyle earlier this year – and so far he's dropped an incredible 23lbs!

The Late Late Show host opened up about his new mindset when it comes to his health, admitting he sees it as a lifestyle change and not a "diet".

MORE: James Corden gives exciting update on Gavin and Stacey's return

Speaking on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 on Thursday, James said: "I'm down like 23 pounds which I think is what, a stone and a half?

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Corden leaves fans in stitches with hilarious transformation

"I'm doing a bit of exercise, this is my tip. I've done every single diet in the world, I've done them all and what I've realised is, the notion of going on a diet is wrong.

"You're not going on a diet, you're changing the way you eat and you're going to change the way you eat forever. See it as, this is how I eat now."

Back in January, James announced that he has teamed up with WW – formerly Weight Watchers – explaining that he wants to "take this year and work towards getting healthy".

READ: James Corden left shocked by hilarious admission from mum on The Late Late Show

MORE: James Corden's £7.5m mansion has to be seen to be believed - inside

James looked visibly slimmer at the Golden Globes in February

He added that he no longer wants to "feel embarrassed when I’m chasing my son on the football field and out of breath after three minutes".

The famous dad's full statement read: "I want to change the way that I live. I want to be better for my children and for my family. I don't want to wake up tired or feel embarrassed when I’m chasing my son on the soccer field and out of breath after three minutes.

"The weight is not the issue, it's the wellness of it I am ready to tackle. I'm going to take this year and work towards getting healthy.

"If 2020 taught us anything it was that taking care of yourself has to be a priority. I called WW because I absolutely believe that they have the tools in place to help me make this change."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.