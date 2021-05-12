Janette Manrara wows fans in yellow bikini in sun-kissed photo The Strictly Come Dancing star looks stunning!

Janette Manrara shared a glamorous swimsuit photo to social media on Wednesday – and it was in honour of a very special occasion.

The Strictly star took to her Instagram Stories to wish her co-star and close friend Katya Jones a happy birthday.

As she did so, she also shared several throwback photos with her friend and fellow dancer.

They included one in a pool with members of Janette's family, who live in Miami.

Another showed the pair smiling on the beach, as they posed with a palm leaf, wearing matching yellow bikinis which showed off their fabulous physiques.

Both Janette and Katya looked stunning in the sweet photo, with their long hair flowing as they beamed at the camera.

And it’s not the first time the Floridian star has posed in a bikini recently.

Janette looked so glam in the stunning throwback

The 37-year-old treated herself to a spa day last week, sharing a series of short videos from the experience.

In one clip, she showed off her toned physique in the swimwear as she prepared for some relaxation time, giving a thumbs-up to the camera.

Janette treated herself to a relaxing visit in a darkened room, as some calming music played, and to a "sauna for one".

A second clip saw her nodding with glee in a white bathrobe as she prepared to lounge in the sauna, whispering "nice" into the camera.

The star paid heartfelt tribute to her friend Katya Jones

The treat came as she spent some time apart from her husband and fellow Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec, who is busy with rehearsals for his new stage show, Here Come the Boys.

The dance tour, which was originally planned to be nationwide but had to be stripped back because of the coronavirus pandemic, will feature her husband alongside current Strictly professionals Graziano Di Prima and Nadiya Bychkova.

Former Strictly dancers Pasha Kovalev and Robin Windsor and 2019 finalist Karim Zeroual will also star.

