James Corden has announced that he has teamed up with WW – formerly Weight Watchers - opening up about his wellness goals.

The Gavin and Stacey star explained that he wants to "take this year and work towards getting healthy", adding that he no longer wants to "feel embarrassed when I’m chasing my son on the football field and out of breath after three minutes".

James also revealed that he often "wakes up tired" and that 2020 has taught him about the importance of self-care.

The famous dad's full statement read: "I want to change the way that I live. I want to be better for my children and for my family. I don't want to wake up tired, or feel embarrassed when I’m chasing my son on the soccer field and out of breath after three minutes.

"The weight is not the issue, it's the wellness of it I am ready to tackle. I'm going to take this year and work towards getting healthy.

"If 2020 taught us anything it was that taking care of yourself has to be a priority. I called WW because I absolutely believe that they have the tools in place to help me make this change."

As well as following WW's programme, James hopes to spark honest conversations about health and encourage as many people as possible to embark on a health journey this year.

Mindy Grossman, WW CEO and President, spoke of her delight at James' new role, saying: "We are beyond fortunate to have him as our global partner as he shares his poignant perspective during a time when it’s more important than ever to prioritise our health."

