Rebel Wilson's usually happy demeanour took a dark turn on Sunday after she revealed she had received some "bad news".

The Pitch Perfect actress shared a sombre photo of herself posing on some rocks at the edge of a beach at sunset, pensively gazing down at the ground.

Captioning the photo, Rebel shared a cryptic post in which she hinted that she is sadly "struggling with fertility".

"I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with...but I guess I gotta tell someone," she began.

"To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense...but I hope there's light about to shine through all the dark clouds."

Rebel's fans quickly rallied around her, with one commenting: "Your vulnerability is inspiring. I hope these droves of supportive messages raise your chin just a little. The dark clouds are only temporary."

Rebel hinted at fertility struggles

A second said: "Wow that is incredibly personal and brave of you to share. Infertility struggles are really tough mentally and physically. Please do some self-care, self-loving whether that's a bubble bath & face mask or some tea, wine etc. You do what you need to do. You're loved. You matter."

Rebel – who split from her boyfriend Jacob Busch in February – previously revealed that she had frozen her eggs even before the couple embarked on their relationship so she can potentially become a mother if, and when, the time is right.

The Australian star appeared on Kyle and Jackie O radio show in 2019 after visiting the fertility clinic and talked about her decision: "It’s a backup plan," she said. "Career women now have options.

"I think a lot of women who are in their 30s and if they can do it, in their 40s should think about doing it now. A lot of my friends in Hollywood are doing it."

Rebel and Jacob split in February

Last year, Rebel suggested that her 'year of health' – which saw her lose a whopping 40lbs – was also spurred on by her wanting to improve her health after she froze her eggs.

She explained: "I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, 'OK, I'm going to do this. I'm going to get healthy.'"

Rebel confirmed her split from Jacob in February, subtly dropping the bombshell with a simple hashtag. Posing outside a trailer, the A-lister looked gorgeous in a denim dress, captioning the snap: "Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!"

The pair dated for a little more than a year and made their first red carpet appearance as a couple in September.

