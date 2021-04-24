Rebel Wilson sunbathes in her underwear in unexpected selfie The Pooch Perfect host recently lost more than 65lbs

Rebel Wilson soaked up the sun wearing just a bra and bottoms on Friday and she shared her bold look with her fans.

The Australian actress, 41, made the most of the warm weather in England and decided to take off her top, lay down a towel and catch some rays in a garden.

Rebel ditched the idea of a swimsuit and wore a nude-coloured bra instead and captioned the photo on her Instagram Stories: "Have to get that vitamin D where I can."

WATCH: Rebel Wilson opens up about weight loss and health overhaul

The star wore a pair of oversized sunglasses and her surroundings could be made out in their reflection.

Rebel has been in the UK filming her latest project, The Almond and The Seahorse, alongside Janet McTeer.

It's her first non-comedic film role and she was determined to make it a hit.

Rebel stripped down to her bra to sunbathe

She stepped away from posting selfies on social media to concentrate on the project at hand and told fans: "Hey, hey, hey! So I'm going to sign off for a bit because I am filming a movie here in the UK that needs my full attention and it's a very different type of role for me so I need to immerse myself in it.

"So guys, I'm going to take a little bit of a break. I will be back. But I hope everybody out there is doing well and staying healthy. I'm sure I'll be back posting hot selfies in no time."

Rebel has been working hard to stay in shape

However, judging from her latest sunbathing snapshot, she is well and truly back on course.

Rebel has reason to show off her gym-honed physique as she spent 2020 focusing on her wellbeing.

The Pooch Perfect host embarked on a self-proclaimed 'Year of Health' and was on a mission to overhaul her mind and body.

She lost more than 65lbs in the process and has never felt better.

