Rebel Wilson looks like royalty in figure-flattering look with a twist

Watch out Kate Middleton, it looks like Rebel Wilson is coming for the tiara!

The actress shared a series of fun behind-the-scenes snaps of her new film Senior Year and was rocking a diamante tiara in all the pictures.

Wearing skinny blue jeans and a black sparkly jumper, Rebel was all smiles as she posed with her castmates for the new film, which will see her character, a cheerleader, wake up from a 20-year-long coma and head back to high school to claim the prom queen crown!

Love Victor's Michael Cimino will also star in the film. Rebel will appear in and produce the project and she clearly cannot wait.

When she first announced the film news she wrote a post on social media and added: "I mean who doesn’t love a high school cheerleading movie! #seniorYear."

But when it comes to Rebel's real-life experience of high school she has previously revealed she was a self-proclaimed "nerd".

Rebel rocked the tiara in the set pictures

She graduated with a law degree from the University of New South Wales, but always had a passion for acting too and decided to follow those dreams.

Rebel recently wrapped on the non-comedic movie The Almond and the Seahorse, which she was filming in the UK.

The 41-year-old has lost more than 65lbs after starting her wellness journey in 2020 and previously opened up about her desire to take on more serious roles and admitted it was part of the reason she decided to overhaul her health.

Rebel posed with the cast members including Love Victor's Michael Cimino

She told the Mirror: "I literally feel as if I have to physically transform because it’s very difficult for people to imagine [me in serious roles] for some reason – even though we're in a very imaginative industry.

"I feel that I physically have to show you that I am different and I am transformed in order to help transform my career. I still love comedy, but I did train originally as a dramatic actress which people forget."