Ruth Langsford makes candid comment about weight journey after retrying on wedding gown It's been eight years since the This Morning star married Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford has opened up about her weight journey in new Channel 5 series, Lose A Stone In Four Weeks For Summer. During the latest episode, the 61-year-old slipped into her wedding gown for the first time in eight years in a bid to see if it still fits.

However, the Loose Women presenter - who is married to Eamonn Holmes - was a little dismayed to discover she could barely get the dress "over her hips".

MORE: Ruth Langsford shares emotional video with mum Joan for heartwarming reason

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford tries on her wedding gown for the first time in eight years

"This is my wedding dress. So Eamonn and I have been together for 22 years but we only got married eight years ago," she told viewers while lifting the gown out of its box. "They do say a good test of if you are maintaining your weight is can you get back into your wedding dress?

MORE: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes look loved-up in sweet throwback selfie

SEE: 6 celebrity proposal mishaps - from Ruth Langsford to Emma Willis

"I have to say looking at that, I’m not holding my breath. I will have to hold my breath… no chance."

Struggling to get it on at first, Ruth remarked: "I don't think it’s going to go over my hips…" She then added: "Well look who can still get into her wedding dress, not. Ah, look at that! Nowhere near! I can't believe that because I thought I was a little bit overweight on my wedding day! I feel a bit fed up now."

Ruth married Eamonn back in 2010

Over the past year, Ruth has been smashing her personal milestones of late, stunning fans with her impressive couch to 5k achievements. She has been taking to Instagram to share her running journey since April this year. When she first started training, the TV star could only run for 30 seconds at a time. Now weeks later, Ruth is now able to run for 25 minutes at a time.

RELATED: Inside Eamonn Holmes & Ruth Langsford's pristine Surrey mansion

During lockdown, the This Morning star took up a daily skipping challenge and committed to completing 10k steps a day - which then developed into her couch to 5k challenge.

In the past, Ruth has spoken openly about her menopause, admitting to struggling with the new phase in her life. Ruth has since incorporated healthy eating and exercise habits into her lifestyle - and is clearly seeing the results!

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.