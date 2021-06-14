6 celebrity proposal mishaps: From Ruth Langsford to Emma Willis They don't always go to plan...

Many people assume marriage proposals are always a very romantic event, but not every couple has the perfect story when it comes to how their partner popped the question.

READ: 20 heart-melting celeb proposals: From Jennifer Lopez to Vogue Williams

Andrea McLean and Ruth Langsford are among the stars who have candidly revealed that their proposals had minor mishaps. Take a look at the engagements that didn't go quite as planned…

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Most Romantic Celebrity Proposal Posts on Instagram

Ruth Langsford

Ruth and Eamonn got engaged via text

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are now happily married, but it took Ruth hours to respond when Eamonn popped the question over text and she didn't see the message until their car ride home.

While the couple were at the Cheltenham races with their friends, the This Morning star wrote a heartfelt love letter that was "three or four pages long" and ended with the all-important question: "Would you please marry me?" Ruth said in an interview with the Belfast Telegraph.

"My bag had been lying under a table and I hadn’t heard my phone beep so it wasn’t until we were in the car on the way home that I saw it," Ruth added.

"I said 'yes please' and because we were both very aware of the driver in front, we just held hands on the way home and said nothing. It was very special." How sweet!

RELATED: 10 mistakes to avoid when buying an engagement ring online

Emma Willis

The Circle host and Busted star got engaged in Venice

Emma Willis stopped Matt Willis mid proposal! The Circle star explained that Busted's Matt popped the question in Venice during a trip for her birthday, but told Keith Lemon he "went all weird" and stopped talking to her during the holiday.

While they were visiting the iconic Rialto Bridge, Emma said: "He pulled this box out of his pocket and he went to go down and I just looked at him in the eye and said, 'Don’t you f**king dare'."

The reason why Emma was so reluctant for that to be the location for their special moment was because "it's full of tourists" and she "just felt a bit silly".

Andrea McLean

The Loose Women star confessed she was "ratty"

Andrea McLean admitted to feeling "ratty" in the lead up to her partner Nick Feeney's proposal. The couple took a trip to France in a soft top car, but the Loose Women star was disappointed to find the padlock they had placed on the Pont de l'Archevêché had been removed, along with all the others.

"I made up this joke padlock when we first went to Paris and we went back to see if we could find it. But when we got there they have taken them all off and it’s just a glass balustrade.

“He was hugging me because I was so grumpy, the padlocks and weather were rubbish and he said it was our bridge, let’s reclaim it."

As Nick held the camera up for a selfie, he popped the question – much to the surprise of Andrea!

RELATED: Loose Women stars' dazzling engagement rings

Savannah Guthrie

Savannah thought they were going to break up

Savannah Guthrie almost ended her relationship with Michael Feldman shortly before he proposed.

While speaking on the Today show to Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah said the couple had been together for five years when they went on holiday in Turks and Caicos. She explained: "We were kind of at that point in life where it was like, we're either going to have to decide to get married or we’re just going to have to love each other but let each other go."

One morning on the trip, Savannah said to Michael, "I love you so much, but if we can't decide, then I think we’ve decided", but little did she know that he had already bought a ring.

Over a bottle of champagne at sunset, Michael asked the all-important question and Savannah accepted after thinking about it "for about 0.2 seconds." They got married in 2014 in a beautiful ceremony outside of her hometown of Tucson, Arizona.

Whitney Port

Tim proposed twice to Whitney

When she got engaged to her long time love Tim Rosenman, Whitney Port actually had not one but two proposals – after the first one didn't go to plan.

Writing about her proposal on her blog, Whitney said: "Timmy originally planned to propose to me in Australia but the plan didn’t go quite his way. I heard his boss say something like, 'Good luck with Whit with whatever you decide to do in Australia.'

"I immediately asked him and he tried to brush it off but I just couldn't let it go. He could see the mental torment I was putting myself through so he finally gave in. He got down on one knee and proposed!"

Once he had the ring he popped the question for the second time and the couple got married on 7 November 2015.

RELATED: Whitney Port on her two proposals and three wedding rings

Stacey Solomon

Joe Swash popped the question in the woods

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon got engaged to long-term boyfriend Joe Swash on Christmas Eve 2020, but she was not prepared for it.

The TV star went for a walk in her local woods wearing her slippers and thought she had stumbled across a memorial display – which was, in fact, a flower display prepared by Joe.

Stacey went on to say: "We were talking along and he had asked someone to put white roses around these trees and I was like 'Oh my god, I think someone's passed away in our woods'."

She confessed: "I wish he had given me the heads up."

MORE: Wedding guest outfit ideas for summer 2021: From floral dresses to chic jumpsuits and pastel trouser suits

Like‌ ‌this‌ ‌story?‌ ‌Sign‌ ‌up‌ ‌to‌ ‌our‌ ‌newsletter‌ ‌ to‌ ‌get‌ ‌other‌ ‌stories‌ ‌like‌ ‌this‌ ‌delivered‌ ‌straight‌ ‌to‌ ‌your‌ ‌inbox.

‌