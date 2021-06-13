Ruth Langsford celebrates after achieving impressive fitness milestone The This Morning star is currently training for couch to 5k

If you're looking for some motivation to hit your fitness goals, Ruth Langsford has the answer. The Loose Women host has been smashing her personal milestones of late, stunning fans with her impressive couch to 5k achievements.

Ruth has been taking to Instagram to share her running journey since April this year.

When she first started training, the 61-year-old could only run for 30 seconds at a time. Just six weeks on, Ruth is now able to run for 25 minutes at a time. Go Ruth!

Posting her latest achievement to Instagram, Ruth stunned her one million followers when she announced she had run for her longest distance to date.

The star revealed she would be celebrating with a "stiff gin"

Wearing her signature black workout tee and favourite tortoiseshell sunglasses, the star was in disbelief at her own achievements.

"I did it. I DID IT! I've just run for 25 minutes non-stop", Ruth beamed at the camera as she filmed herself post-run. "Look at the sweat, the beetroot face, my legs are like lead. But I did it."

Rushing to the comments to congratulate the star, both fans and friends rated Ruth's success. "So proud x" wrote Gok Wan, whilst This Morning's Dr Zoe Williams commented: "Amazing Ruth – so inspiring!"

"Well done you. Runners high right there" agreed a fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "Very well done Ruth. So proud of you."

The Loose Women presenter has been smashing her fitness goals

The TV presenter has spoken openly about her menopause in the past, admitting to struggling with the new phase in her life. Ruth has since incorporated healthy eating and exercise habits into her lifestyle – and is clearly seeing the results!

In lockdown, the wife of fellow TV host Eamonn Holmes took up a daily skipping challenge and committed to completing 10k steps a day – which then developed into her couch to 5k challenge.

The star also loves to cook and get creative in the kitchen, often sharing snaps of her meals with her Instagram followers.

