Julia Bradbury wows in sports bra and leggings as she opens up about weight The Countryfile star is keeping fit and healthy!

Julia Bradbury shared a new photo to Instagram this week – and she had a strong message for her critics.

Posing in a black sports bra and matching leggings, the star shared a mirror selfie that showed off her toned abs.

The 50-year-old captioned the image: "For those of you genuinely concerned: I'm 5ft 9 inches tall (1.75mtrs) & weigh 9 stone 6 lbs."

She went on: "According to the NHS BMI indicator my BMI measurement is 19.5. The healthy weight range for my height is between 8st 13lb and 12st 1lb.

"So I'm a healthy weight and 'I should keep up the good work!' according to the website. For those of you just trolling: How do you rate?"

Julia's followers were quick to comment and share their support, with one writing: "You look incredible Julia… I’m in awe of your workout routines… great commitment!"

Julia shared the new photo to Instagram

Others agreed, adding: "You look fabulous," and: "Ignore the haters and trolls Julia. You look very fit and healthy and you're very inspiring."

The mum-of-three sparked debate last week after posting a photo of herself relaxing in a black bikini which some of her followers responded to with concerns that she might have lost weight.

Julia later defended her healthy lifestyle and was backed up by many of her fans.

Julia is keen on exercise and keeping fit

One commented: "Hey lady, you are in fab shape & an inspiration to millions. Me & my wife were walking the Scarborough/Filey/Whitby coast last week & whenever it got tough we said 'What would Julia do?' and we ploughed on through.

Keep doing what you do #inspiration."

Another wrote: "For years I was 7 stone which people believed gave them the right to comment on my weight. The worst one was 'painfully thin'.

"Now I'm 10 stone, people think it's a compliment to say, 'have you lost weight, you look healthy'. Do not ever comment on people's weight!"

