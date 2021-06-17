Exclusive: Rebel Wilson's personal trainer reveals secret behind weight loss transformation

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Pitch Perfect actress Rebel Wilson has lost 65 lbs since embarking on her wellness journey last year to become her healthiest self yet – and we are living for her transformation.

Although the Australian star has always looked incredible, Rebel, 41, set out to start her weight loss journey last year after discovering the healthier she is, the more likely she is to be able to Successfully freeze her eggs.

"I never properly considered wellness from all angles. But I was turning 40 and thinking about freezing my eggs, and the experts told me that the healthier I am, the better the process can go," she revealed.

There's no doubt Rebel's health transformation is inspirational – but how did she do it? We spoke to her personal trainer, Jono Castano for the low down on Rebel's weight loss routine.

Read on to discover his top tips for a sustainable health transformation like Rebel's…

Get moving outside your comfort zone

When it comes to exercise, Rebel's personal trainer Jono encourages his clients to move to a capacity "just over their comfort zone".

The Australian star tried her hand at surfing and showcased her new svelte body

Jono has created a six-week body transformation workout available via LIVEnow, which follows the same principles he uses with Rebel. According to Jono, a typical workout week with Rebel looked like this:

Day 1: HIIT / MOBILITY

Day 2: Weights / resistance

Day 3: HIIT

Day 4: HIIT

Day 5: HIIT / WEIGHTS

Day 6: RECOVER

Day 7: HIIT

Make walking a priority

At the start of her transformation, 41-year-old Rebel attended an Austrian health retreat "which flushed out every toxic substance possible in all sorts of crazy ways," and it was here she learned the benefits of a brisk walk.

"While there I learned that moderate — not even fast-paced — walking is the best way for me to lose unnecessary body fat," she previously told Shape magazine.

The star has been loving her new, healthier self

Of course, Rebel also tweaked her diet, placing an emphasis on nutritious, high-protein foods.

Invest in some exercise equipment

We all got used to home workouts in the lockdown – as did Rebel with her PT sessions.

"With all of my virtual training session clients, I usually suggest having a set of dumbbells or kettlebells and resistance bands," said Jono. "Adding these to workouts will definitely give you a great workout and a good range of exercises you can do. The best part of this type of equipment is that you don't need much space to store them or do the workout in."

Document your weight loss journey

Arguably, one of the elements of a fitness journey many people overlook is actually one of the most important. Whether you're celebrating small wins or you're proud of major milestones, journaling your progress can be the key to keeping you motivated.

"Reflecting back on your journey will show you that even in the toughest times, even on days that you don't feel like working out, you got through it and made you stronger," Jono agreed.

Rebel has always rocked the red carpet

"Exercise is not only great for the body but also the mind. You will overall feel better, and you just need a little reminder on why you started to keep you going."

Focus on the positives of exercise

According to Jono, "Reb declared 2020 her year of health" so her training programme was more about being able to benefit from the positive effects of training and to get her body moving more, over anything else. That's a fitness routine we can get on board with!

