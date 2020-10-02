Strictly's Janette Manrara stuns with incredible new hairstyle - and we love it! We are obsessed with the new look!

Janette Manrara stunned fans when she shared a gorgeous Instagram photo of herself sporting a fancy new hairstyle - and it's very different to luscious curls she tends to rock on the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor!

Taking to her social media site on Thursday, the professional dancer unveiled a chic bob as she helped promote cancer charity Pink Ribbon Foundation's latest campaign.

"One of my favourite charities the @pinkribbonfoundation has teamed up with Texan artist David Cantu @minimal.line.art to design a range of charity t-shirts to celebrate #BCAM2020 and their 20th anniversary," she wrote.

WATCH: Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara reveal exciting news

Fans of the star were quick to heap praise on the post, with many noticing the shorter hair! "She really suits the shorter hair! X" said one, while another remarked: "You're gorgeous, Janette!"

Known for her dark brunette hair, the 36-year-old recently went a few shades lighter. "First colour in ten years," she wrote across a story during a visit to the salon.

Janette Manrara showed off her incredible hair transformation

Meanwhile, it's an exciting time for Janette and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec. Rehearsals for the 2020 season of Strictly are now in full swing, following the confirmation that the series will air on 24 October, and will run for nine episodes until 19 December. The couple will be spending the next few months in the studio, learning dance routines for this year's shorter series.

Celebrities confirmed this year are EastEnders star Maisie Smith, actress Caroline Quentin, NFL sportsman Jason Bell, The Wanted's Max George, TV presenter Ranvir Singh, DJ Clara Amfo, boxer Nicola Adams OBE, comedian Bill Bailey, TV presenter JJ Chalmers, Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing, former Labour MP and Home Secretary Jacqui Smith and pop star HRVY.

