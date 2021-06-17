Janette Manrara's Ascot outfit has to be seen to be believed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Janette Manrara has done it again! The Strictly Come Dancing star looked unbelievable on Thursday as she donned a dramatic red dress and matching hat to attend Royal Ascot.

The dancer shared her outfit to social media, and fans couldn’t get enough of the bold ensemble.

Posting the photo to her Instagram, Janette could be seen standing outdoors in a red floral dress with a thigh-split and delicate puff sleeves.

The star also sported a matching red hat and was holding a pretty bunch of pink and red heart balloons, complimenting her outfit perfectly.

Fans rushed to comment on the snap, with one writing: "Absolutely fabulous", while another said: "So glamourous", and we couldn’t agree more!

The star looked amazing as she attended Royal Ascot

Her hair was styled into a low chignon bun, a popular choice worn by many at the horse racing event as it's perfect for wearing under a statement hat.

Janette kept her accessories minimal, making sure that all eyes were on her daring dress, which was from independent brand Queens of archive. We've found an amazing high street alternative, check it out below.

Black floral dress, £32, Missguided

Just yesterday the Strictly star sent hearts racing in a sparkly backless number for her return to the West End.

The professional dancer donned the most jaw-dropping nude-effect gown from Julien Macdonald for her theatre performance, and it had fans all saying the same thing.

Janette looked stunning in the sparkly dress

Sharing the dress with her thousands of followers, Janette wrote: "Being back in a theatre last night for #ScrubsToSparkle felt so surreal. It had been such a long time. And to share the stage w/ SO MUCH talent, especially my dear friend @drranj made it that more special. His story truly is inspirational! And his voice is a dream!!"

Fans couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: "So happy that you were able to be back performing! That dress is everything!!", while another said: "Truly beautiful", followed by lots of heart-eye emojis.

Janette styled the dress with a pair of strappy silver heels and wore her hair in a high bun. She sported a subtle smokey eye and a nude lip, and looked absolutely sensational.

