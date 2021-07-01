Catherine Zeta-Jones's diet: Star reveals everything she eats in a day The 51-year-old always looks incredible

Catherine Zeta-Jones has never looked better – and now the Oscar-winner has detailed her daily diet, revealing everything she eats in 24 hours. In a new video for Harper's Bazaar shared on her Instagram account, the star shares an in-depth look at her food intake – much to the delight of her fans.

Like so many of us, Catherine, 51, reveals that the first thing she does in a day is "get my coffee going because I really can't do anything properly without my coffee". She also gets up early – before the rest of the household – to enjoy some quiet time before the hustle and bustle of the day.

Around 8am, the mother-of-two sits down for breakfast, and what she eats depends on daylight saving! In the winter, Catherine opts for porridge which she eats with brown sugar, bananas and blueberries.

Come spring and summer time, she switches things up and starts the day with non-fat vanilla yoghurt, granola, blueberries and raspberries.

Catherine likes to sit down with her family at meal times

The weekend is family time, and Catherine revealed that that's when she sits down for a good "British" breakfast with husband Michael Douglas and their children, Dylan and Carys. They dine on imported British bacon, sausages, baked beans, scrambled eggs – and "for the American contingent" of her family, they have French toast from Martha Stewart's cook book.

Lunch is time for Catherine and Michael to spend together when they are not working. The meal always includes a salad – the star has a salad with every lunch and dinner – featuring spinach, pine nuts, tomatoes, blue cheese and dried cranberries topped with a dressing of olive oil, balsamic vinegar and mustard.

The star has been married to Michael Douglas since 2000

To accompany the salad, Catherine opts for a grilled chicken breast, grilled cod or maybe a stuffed aubergine – "something light so it doesn't weigh me down".

Every so often, the actress enjoys an afternoon tea featuring her homemade scones, clotted cream and jam.

At eight o'clock, Catherine sits down for dinner with husband Michael. In the video, the star explains that a typical dinner includes her salad, which she likes to dress with fruit including oranges, apples or figs, a fillet mignon with a shitake mushroom sauce and sautéed vegetables.

Catherine with her children, Dylan and Carys

Catherine also revealed that she's a big fan of cauliflower cheese explaining, "My mum was never a great cook, but that was kind of 'her thing'" Deserts include ice cream and her mother's apple pie – "the only other thing she can cook!"

The Welsh beauty even revealed her craving when she was pregnant – Indian food – and the food she avoids eating. "I don't like offal, liver, kidneys, all that stuff… Tripe, can't do that!" Catherine also stays away from anything containing MSG – a flavour enhancer that causes her lips to swell up.

