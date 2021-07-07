Catherine Zeta-Jones puts on a leggy display in extravagant bathroom

Catherine Zeta-Jones is an ageless beauty, and the Welsh actress sparked a huge fan response when she put on a leggy display in a new photo on Wednesday.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares glimpse inside huge garden of Majorca vacation home

The star posed in a pink dressing gown, revealing one of her legs, as she sat in an extravagant bathroom that also doubled as a walk-in wardrobe.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones struts her stuff inside walk-in wardrobe

The beautiful black marble encrusted room looked lavish, and featured a beautiful sink opposite a mirror that was perfect for Catherine to get ready at.

To the side of the room were a variety of outfits, all of which looked more glamorous than the last.

The Chicago star had a very simple caption for her photo, as she only wrote: "Hello……."

Nevertheless, the incredible snap ended up driving her fans wild, as they rushed to the comments to lavish her with praise.

"Beauty," one said, while another quickly added: "Beautiful," and a third posted: "Oh that. That explains it."

The actress put on a leggy display

Catherine frequently impresses her fans with her show-stopping looks, and the 51-year-old looked ethereal recently in a stunning white dress.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shows support to Michael Douglas on emotional day

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones and lookalike dad pose for rare family photo

The star looked beautiful in the frock, which she had accessorised with a corset-style belt.

The Welsh actress credits exercise and a healthy diet for looking and feeling her best and recently revealed exactly what she eats in a day.

The first thing she does in a day is "get my coffee going because I really can't do anything properly without my coffee". At 8am she sits down for a breakfast of porridge which she eats with brown sugar, bananas and blueberries.

The star is married to Michael Douglas

Come spring and summertime, she switches things up and starts the day with non-fat vanilla yoghurt, granola, blueberries and raspberries.

For lunch, Catherine loves a salad featuring spinach, pine nuts, tomatoes, blue cheese and dried cranberries topped with a dressing of olive oil, balsamic vinegar and mustard. She'll often add grilled chicken.

At eight o'clock, Catherine sits down for dinner with her husband, Michael Douglas. A typical dinner includes another salad, which she likes to dress with fruit including oranges, apples or figs, a fillet mignon with a shitake mushroom sauce and sautéed vegetables.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.