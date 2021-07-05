Catherine Zeta-Jones shares glimpse into huge garden of Mallorca vacation home during celebration The Hollywood star has been staying in Mallorca over the past few weeks

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her family marked Fourth of July in the best way possible – with a party inside their vacation home in Mallorca.

The Chicago actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a glimpse inside their celebrations in the garden – which overlooks the ocean.

In the footage, Catherine panned the camera around, looking sun-kissed in a stylish summer dress. "Happy Fourth of July everybody," she told her fans.

In the caption, the Darling Buds of May actress wrote: "Happy 4th of July!!!! Sending my love." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Happy 4th, you look gorgeous!" while another wrote: "So gorgeous!" A third added: "You're beautiful!"

Michael Douglas also gave a glimpse inside the outside party after posting a group photo from the event on his Instagram account, featuring the couple's daughter Carys, 18, and a small number of guests.

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a glimpse of her Mallorca garden during her Fourth of July celebrations

The celebrity couple have shared several glimpses inside their Mallorca mansion while in Spain, with Catherine posting more footage from their garden last month to reveal her impressive vegetable patch.

The incredible house boasts ten bedrooms and 11,000 square feet of space, and is set on the outskirts of the village of Valldemossa.

Inside, there is a home cinema and a gym for leisure activities and outside there is an idyllic swimming pool, a vineyard and a direct access to the sea through the small village of S'Estaca.

Michael Douglas also posted a photo from the family's festivities

Catherine and Michael have been staying at their holiday home with their children, Dylan and Carys.

The family went to Spain shortly after Carys celebrated her 18th birthday, followed by her high school graduation.

The celebrity couple's children have largely stayed out of the spotlight, but now that they are older they have plans to follow in their famous parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry.

Catherine recently appeared on Today where she opened up about her children.

Catherine and Michael are doting parents to children Dylan and Carys

She said: "Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that."

The star continued: "But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp - my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say."

