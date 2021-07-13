Malin Akerman wows with all-white poolside look The star looked toned and tanned

Malin Akerman pulled out all the stops with a skintight white outfit she wore poolside in her latest Instagram post.

The Billions actress, 43, showed off her impressive physique in a figure-flattering white dress and revealed she had undergone a fat freezing cosmetic procedure.

Malin looked radiant in the snapshot and explained all in the caption of the photo. "Thrilled to be a #coolsculptingpartner because my results are in," she wrote. "I finally have my wow moment!"

The mother-of-one continued: "I’m so excited to be sharing my #coolsculptingelite results with you—you can even take a peek at my results in my stories.

Malin was excited to have her wow moment after underoing CoolSculpting treatment

"For those considering treatment, make sure you complete the plan your provider recommends based on your individual body goals, go to your follow-up appointments, and be honest about where you feel you are in your body contouring journey and where you want to be. That’s what I did!!!"

Malin added a page describing more about the treatment and her fans were blown away with her photo and many branded her, "gorgeous," and, "beautiful," and there were strings of heart emojis.

The star - who is married to fellow actor, Jack Donnelly - has been busy filming her new movie, A Week in Paradise, in the UK recently. But it appears she's headed back to LA and the sunshine.

Malin is happily married to Jack Donnelly

The upcoming flick will focus on Malin's character, Maggie, whose world falls apart when her film-star husband has an affair, which is discovered by the paparazzi.

She attempts to escape the chaos by fleeing to a hotel in the Caribbean with romantic results.

In real life, Malin celebrated her second wedding anniversary with Jack earlier this year. They tied the knot in Mexico in 2018.

She shares her son, Sebastian, with her ex-husband, Roberto Zincone.

