Malin Akerman on her friend Princess Madeleine: 'She's a really cool girl' By Alexandra Hurtado

Royals, they’re just like us! Swedish actress Malin Akerman stepped out on Monday evening to support Queen Silvia and Princess Madeleine from her native country of Sweden at the World Childhood Foundation USA Thank You Gala in New York City. Discussing the Swedish royals with HELLO! at the soirée, the Billions star admitted, "They are so down-to-earth. They are such a lovely family."

The Swedish Princess and the Hollywood star attended the World Childhood Foundation Gala on October 2 Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for World Childhood Foundation USA

"Sweden is quite down to earth really," Malin added. “[Princess Madeleine is] absolutely lovely and is just, I hate to say a regular girl, but she’s a regular girl, who is wonderful and a little bit more poised than most of us. But she’s great. A really cool girl.”

Madeleine, who is expecting her third child with husband Chris O’Neill, kept her growing baby bump under wraps at the gala wearing a black lace and pleated crepe dress by Self-Portrait. Princess Leonore’s mother, 35, completed her glamorous look sweeping her brunette tresses off to the side and sporting a bold red lip. After posing on the red carpet alongside her own mother, Madeleine mingled with guests, including Malin, inside the elegant affair at Manhattan’s Cipriani Broadway.

Malin, who hails from Stockholm, credits her “Swedish connection” for having initially gotten involved in Queen Silvia’s foundation — which works to prevent abuse and exploitation of children — a few years ago. “It’s just such a wonderful organization that I’ve heard of over the years and so of course this was a perfect match to come and support the Queen and her beautiful organization,” the Hollywood star said.

Queen Silvia founded the World Childhood Foundation in 1999 Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for World Childhood Foundation USA

On a personal level, the foundation strikes a chord for Malin, who is a mother to four-year-old son Sebastian Zincone. “After having a child you just see the innocence and how much they need,” she said. “How little they need actually to survive, but how much they need in the form of love and people caring for them and mentorship. So it definitely is in my face everyday.”

The 39-year-old’s passion for children stems back long before she welcomed her son with ex-husband Roberto Zincone and extends beyond her Hollywood aspirations. “Children have always been a big part of who I am and what I care for. When I was younger, I was studying at university to become a child psychologist. All about reforming the schools,” Malin admitted. “One day my dream is to have my own school, my own charter school, hopefully in time for my son to go to.”