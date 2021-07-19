Amy Robach left anxiously waiting at airport ahead of Tokyo adventure The GMA star has flown out to Tokyo to cover the Olympics

Amy Robach is about to embark on an adventure of a lifetime as she prepares to cover the Olympics live in Tokyo.

The Good Morning America star landed into the Japanese capital on Sunday, but like every other passenger, she was left anxiously waiting for her Covid results before she was allowed to leave.

The mother-of-two updated fans on social media at every stage, first sharing a selfie on the plane, and then one of her sitting at the airport, alongside the caption: "14 hours in the air and now waiting for my Covid test results."

VIDEO: GMA's Amy Robach's 5 style lessons

Luckily, Amy later received negative test results, and was able to make her way out of the airport.

The TV star had bid an emotional farewell to her GMA colleagues ahead of her Tokyo adventure, knowing that she will be away from them for a while.

Last week, Amy shared a picture of herself with her GMA3 co-star TJ Holmes, showing the pair embracing.

GMA's Amy Robach landed in Tokyo over the weekend

She wrote: "Turns out I am gonna miss this one," alongside it.

TJ also posted a similar photo on his own account, writing: "That’s genuine shock on my face. The non hugger-in-chief is on her way to Tokyo this weekend to cover the Olympics. Today was our final show together in studio for a while."

"We give each other all kinds of hell and talk all kinds of trash, but the truth is, Robes is the key and centerpiece to our show and I HATE when she’s gone. (It doubles my workload)," he joked.

Amy anxiously waited for the Covid test results after a long flight

Amy will help to anchor the GMA coverage of the 2020 Olympics, which were postponed last year due to Covid. They will take place between 23 July and 8 August.

The TV journalist is no stranger to travelling and recently returned from Europe after an action-packed vacation with her husband Andrew Shue and daughters Ava and Annie.

After getting negative results, Amy was free to leave!

When she isn't busy working, Amy enjoys staying active with regular running sessions, and relaxing at her townhouse in New York City.

Not one to stay still for long, Amy is even set to embark on an entirely new career adventure soon, as she will be releasing her debut children's book, Better Together, with her husband.

