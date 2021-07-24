Amy Robach shares health update after isolating in Tokyo The star is covering the Olympics

Amy Robach is living the dream reporting on the Olympics in Tokyo but despite a week of isolation in her hotel room she's still been suffering with a debilitating health condition... jet lag!

The Good Morning America star hasn't managed to shake the ill effects of the shifting time zone and long haul flight - until now.

Amy took to Instagram Stories to share a video of herself in which she described finally overcoming the downside of traveling across the globe.

WATCH: Amy Robach shares incredible video after epic adventure

"I slept for ten and a half hours last night," she said. "I didn't think it was possible. But i did it. Now I'm going to do ten miles on the treadmill. But I'm well rested. I feel like I finally conquered jet lag after one week."

For many people, the side effects of traveling afar can be completely debilitating and make doing their job almost impossible.

Fortunately, Amy wasn't thrown straight into her role at the Olympics and has been able to have some downtime during her COVID-19 quarantine.

She's been documenting every step of the way for her social media followers and made sure to update them on her coronavirus test results too.

Amy with her Olympics co-host James Longman

The mother-of-two first shared a selfie on the plane, and then one of her sitting at the airport, alongside the caption: "14 hours in the air and now waiting for my Covid test results."

Thankfully the test returned a negative result meaning that Amy was free to enter the country.

Amy has left her husband and children back in New York, along with her colleagues who she will miss while she covers the games.

By the looks of things though, she's not having too much of a bad time as she excitedly shared a snapshot with her new co-host, James Longman, and branded them the "dream team".

