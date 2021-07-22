Amy Robach keeps cool in hot pink bikini in unseen vacation photo The Good Morning America star is currently in Tokyo

Amy Robach is having the time of her life in Tokyo, where she is currently staying to host the 2020 Olympics.

MORE: Amy Robach left anxiously waiting at Tokyo airport ahead of her adventure

But recently, the Good Morning America star took another trip abroad to Europe, and she has been reminiscing about her travels ever since.

Just before she touched down in the Japanese capital, Amy shared an unseen picture from her time in Lake Como, showing her taking a dip in the lake.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Amy Robach's 5 style lessons revealed

In the image, the mother-of-two looked incredible dressed in a hot pink bikini, with her blonde hair styled in a chic updo.

MORE: Amy Robach bids emotional farewell to GMA colleagues

MORE: Amy Robach wows fans in stunning knitted dress

Amy is incredibly active and as a result has a toned physique from her daily runs and workout sessions. Even while in Tokyo, the star has still been working out, and recently posted a photo of herself on the treadmill at her hotel room.

In the image, Amy looked stylish in a black crop top and leggings. She wrote in the caption: "Can’t believe I’m saying this - but actually loving the dreadmill this week - not that I’m even allowed to run outside at this point in quarantine but I don’t think I could handle this heat and humidity anyway!!

Amy Robach looked incredible in a hot pink bikini while in Lake Como

"Grateful for the air conditioning and @netflix to help me get 14 miles of training under my belt so far - not even afraid to tackle my 10 miler here later this week! #marathontraining #inapandemic."

MORE: Amy Robach's fans can't get over her beautiful bikini selfie

SEE: Inside GMA stars incredible homes - Amy Robach, Robin Roberts and more

Amy arrived in Tokyo at the beginning of the week and updated her social media followers after she landed at the airport.

After a long flight from JFK airport, the TV star waited anxiously for her Covid test results, before finally being allowed out after getting a negative test back.

The GMA star is still working out while in Tokyo

While it's an exciting time for Amy, the star will no doubt miss her family back in New York during her time in Japan.

MORE: Amy Robach captivates fans with sun-soaked bikini photo during special celebration

READ: Robin Roberts gets fans talking with huge career announcement

Amy is a doting mother to daughters Ava and Annie, and is stepmother to her husband Andrew Shue's three sons.

The celebrity couple have a happy blended family and have even written their debut children's book, Better Together, based on their experiences introducing their kids to one another in the early stages of their relationship.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.