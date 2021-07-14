Ashley Monroe, 34, reveals she has a rare form of blood cancer in emotional post The country singer opened up about her devastating diagnosis on social media

Ashley Monroe has been inundated with messages from her fans and famous friends following her devastating cancer diagnosis.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that she has a rare form of blood cancer.

The country music singer has been diagnosed with Waldenström macroglobulinemia (WM), a type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma also known as lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma.

Ashley revealed that she would be starting chemotherapy this week and that she was feeling "thankful" that her illness was "very live with-able".





Ashley Monroe was inundated with support following her cancer diagnosis

She went on to write about how grateful she was for her son, and that she was feeling hopeful with the power of prayer. The mother-of-one wrote: "Gratitude. Moments like these I am overwhelmed with gratitude. Getting flowers delivered weekly from @genajohnson507.

"Enjoying a staycation in Nashville when we had to cancel our Florida trip. Sitting with my sisters the day I found out. Seeing John be my rock and the best dad to Dalton, and being surrounded (and prayed for) by the best friends (and family and manager) I could ever dream up."

She continued: "A few months ago my dr. was doing some routine lab work and found that I was anemic. I was like, FINE, I’ll just double up on cheeseburger patties, take some extra vitamins and call it a day.

The country singer shared an emotional post on social media

"Well my red blood count just kept falling, and they found out my iron /b12/ folic acid numbers were actually fine. Short story long, they did a bone marrow biopsy, (ouch), and VOILA.. a rare kind of blood c word called 'waldenstrom macroglobulinemia'.

"It's causing my body to be pretty severely anemic, and I feel it. So, I start chemo tomorrow. Seems like such a negative thing to say. Until I flip that doom feeling on its head and think, wow, I'm thankful I have an illness that is VERY live with-able.

"I'm thankful there IS a treatment that actually works to fight what is causing harm to my body. THANKFUL for friends and family who have gathered around me praying and sending flowers and letting me lean on them during this super weird chapter of my life."

Ashley thanked her fans for their support

She added: "Thankful for my angel son. Who I am fighting for the most. I would greatly appreciate if no one gave me any unsolicited advice or medical opinions. I've done my research and have amazing Vanderbilt dr’s I’ve weighed every option with.

"That’s why I was hesitant to post about it, but I could use the prayers.. and I DO believe in the power of prayer guys. "I also believe in the power of love healing us all on an even deeper level. I love you all big. Here I go."

Fans were quick to send their support, with one writing: "Sending all of the big prayers up and all of our love to you Ashley!" while another wrote: "Praying for you. I am so sorry – but wow, what a beautiful outlook." A third added: "You have our whole hearts and our fervent prayers all the way on this, sweet one."

