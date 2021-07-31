Rachel Hunter wows with bikini snapshot during envy-inducing vacation The star is now a yoga instructor

Rachel Hunter turned many of her social media followers into green-eyed monsters on Saturday when she shared dreamy snapshots from her Hawaiian vacation.

The model, 51, posted several swimsuit-clad photos of herself floating in the crystal blue waters of her tropical getaway.

MORE: Rachel Hunter shares devastating news in emotional post as fans show support

Rachel looked relaxed, tanned and toned as she enjoyed her blissful surroundings. She accompanied her photos with a lengthy post which read: "Water: This Queen of an Element, where would we be without this soothing sensual grace? that we not only embody, but surrounds us.

"Whether we are drinking, submerging, or watching bath, lake, sea what ever you wish! Soothing a dry body allowing the wet to soak into our skin, making it expand, dewy and supple, taking away the emotions that we have gathered.

Rachel's vacation looked amazing

"Just one brief moment submerged under here and raising up out feeling invigorated with her initiation qualities of washing away the old and cleansing for the new.

"Meanwhile I'm quite happy here in my sunglasses submerged in the rock pool floating, crawling around, feeling absolutely beached, looking at the odd turtle poke it's head up, fish swim by looking at my very burnt behind.

MORE: Rachel Hunter stuns in sparkly mini dress for beautiful countryside throwback

SEE: Rachel Hunter shares incredible photo with lookalike sister

"Washing + soaking away all this crazy [expletive] that no longer serves me over this last year ! I highly recommend while going through the change in the body, water has very much been a wise one for me. Hugs from the Lap of Mother Hawaii."

Rachel keeps in shape as a yoga instructor

Fans adored her post and wrote: "So much cleansing clearing energy here on the Big Island. So happy for you!" and, "Omg Rach .. take me there now!"

Rachel spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic in her home country of New Zealand, but is now free to travel and she looks very happy with her choice of destination.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.