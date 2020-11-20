Michelle Pfeiffer shares selfie and reveals she no longer cares what she looks like The star rang in her 62nd birthday this year

Michelle Pfeiffer has made a bold statement about her appearance and declared she no longer cares what she looks like!

The Scarface star, 62, had a wistful trip down memory lane when she shared a glamorous throwback photo on Instagram from last year's Golden Globes.

In the picture, she appeared to be in the back of a limousine and was elegantly dolled up for the red carpet.

Michelle then delighted fans by captioning the photo with an amusing statement.

"Coming up on the one year anniversary of the 2020 Golden Globes when I still actually gave a [expletive] what I looked like."

Numerous famous friends jumped to her defense with model Helena Christensen writing: "You’re insanely beautiful even when you don’t give a shot [sic]," Courteney Cox commenting: "Hahaha Gorgeous," and Naomi Campbell adding: "Beautiful, inside and out."

Her fans assured Michelle she always looks stunning and many commented that the COVID-19 pandemic had shifted their priorities too.

Michelle on her way to the Golden Globes

Michelle may have quipped that her reflection is no longer high on her life list but her health still remains a priority for her - even though it wasn't when she was younger.

She told Ladies Home Journal: "I haven't always been healthy. When I was in my 20s I smoked two packs of cigarettes a day. I lived on Marlboro Lights and Coca-Cola."

Nowadays though she's avid about exercise and runs, does yoga, practices pilates and dances too.

When it comes to her diet she used to stick to a strict vegan plan but is now on the Paleo diet.

Michelle is married to David E. Kelley

That's not to say she doesn't have her vices. Michelle loves to relax with tequila or a glass of wine in the evening and says there is one cuisine she can't resist.

"My favourite food in the world is Mexican food," she told Good Housekeeping. "I'm not a dessert person. I'm more of a crunchy, salty girl.

"I could live on chips and salsa. I would take a Mexican meal over some fancy French cuisine anytime."

