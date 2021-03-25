Rachel Hunter stuns in sparkly mini dress for beautiful countryside throwback The star was feeling nostalgic

Rachel Hunter put on a very glamorous display in a sparkly gown in a photo she shared on Instagram on Thursday. But she wasn't getting ready to strut her stuff on the catwalk - she was walking a horse in a field!

The star, 51, took a stroll down memory lane with one of her favourite modelling snapshots, and while it might sound a little unexpected, the image is stunning.

In the professional photo, Rachel looked incredible in a short gown teamed with boots as she led a horse through beautifully lit fields.

WATCH: Rachel Hunter's model daughter Renee Stewart takes fans behind the scenes of a photoshoot

She wrote: "Casual walk through the fields in my sparkling dress. Monty Adams one of my favorite photographers. This was a few years back, he sent to me Last Nite. Great memories, amazing horse."

Her photo was met with a barrage of compliments from her adoring fans who wrote: "A great photo, a great woman," and "stunning photo of you and the gorgeous horse," while a third commented: "You sparkle every day."

Rachel kickstarted her career as a model when she was only 16 years old, and become a huge star, appearing in publications around the globe.

Rachel shared one of her favorite modelling photos

But she’s since stepped away from modelling to focus on her career as a certified yoga teacher, which she embarked upon in 2017 after an inspiring vacation to Costa Rica.

Her social media is dedicated to her health and mindful approach to wellness, which has amassed her a huge following.

Rachel normally resides in Los Angeles but returned to her native home of New Zealand recently, and has spent several months there.

Rachel is dedicated to her health and wellness

She admitted it was strange to arrive in the country with far less COVID-19 restrictions and told Stuff: "It's been a process to be able to come to an environment where there's no masks and there's not a lot of social distancing."

While she may no longer be modelling, her daughter Renee, 28, is following in her footsteps in both modelling and yoga.

Rachel also has a 26-year-old son, Liam, who is an ice hockey player. Both children live in London, close to their famous father, Rod Stewart.

