Jennifer Lopez's swimming pool selfie might be her most stunning yet She shared the photo to make a very special announcement

Jennifer Lopez knows exactly what angles suit her - and it's as if every single one does!

The multi-talented star, 51, shared an incredibly swimming pool selfie on Instagram this week and she’s never looked better, which is fitting considering the post was to promote her upcoming JLo Beauty line.

In the photo, Jennifer was stood in the water and looking over her shoulder with a soft, golden light.

Jennifer had her wet hair brushed back and her skin was flawless, something that didn’t go unnoticed by her fans.

"You are one of a kind in this universe," commented one follower while another said: "Simply gorgeous."

There has been plenty of hype surrounding her beauty line which Jennifer announced will drop on 1 January 2021.

In her most recent post, she also revealed fans can sign up for early access on 8 December on the brand's new website.

Jennifer looked amazing

Jennifer has been teasing her beauty and skincare line for months and told fans on social media: "This isn’t just a passion project, it’s a 30-year dream. I can't wait to share my skincare secrets with you."

Fans will likely be clambering to discover the beauty secrets behind Jennifer's age-defying appearance.

But it's not just the way she looks but the way she feels which is so important to her.

Jennifer rarely misses a workout

Jennifer makes working out and eating right a priority and insists dancing boosts her body and her mind.

"I am 100 percent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy," she said in an interview published in HELLO!.

"Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that's so good for me is key to my happiness.

"And I really believe that when you take care of yourself and work to stay healthy, you're better able to take care of those you love. So working out is definitely a priority for me."

