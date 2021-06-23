Rachel Hunter and lookalike sister could be twins in rare family photo The resemblance is uncanny

It appears that model good looks run in Rachel Hunter’s family. The New Zealand-born star shared a sweet snapshot alongside her sister, Jacqui, and fans were left doing a double-take.

Rachel took to Instagram to post the joyous image and wrote: "Happy Birthday to this INCREDIBLE SOUL my sister. God I can’t wait to see you!"

MORE: Rachel Hunter looks unreal in dreamy beach photo

Both women were beaming in the throwback photo and Rachel’s caption made it abundantly clear just how much she is missing her sibling.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebrity mother-daugher lookalikes

She recently caused another celebratory stir when she posted photos of the daughter she shares with ex-husband, Rod Stewart.

Rachel shared several pictures of Renee, to mark her 29th birthday and fans were thrilled.

MORE: Penny Lancaster is gorgeous in red mini dress for romantic holiday with Rod Stewart

MORE: Rachel Hunter stuns in sparkly mini dress for beautiful countryside throwback

"Happy Birthday My darling girl @renee__stewart," she wrote. "Another year around the [sun emoji]. Miss you & I love you and can't wait to hug you soon.

Rachel and her sister Jacqui look so alike

"As you weave through this life, in truth, strength with such a tender heart & funny as ever. Can't WAIT to see you. Love you Mum."

She finished the post with two black hearts and a trident emoji. Renee was over the moon with the heartwarming tribute that Rachel paid her, as she responded: "Love you! xxx."

SEE: Penny Lancaster reveals jaw-dropping garden at £4.65million Essex home

MORE: Penny Lancaster and son Aiden coo over latest family addition in rare video – and it's the cutest

Rachel and Renee - who are now both certified yoga instructors - have an amazing mother-daughter bond, but Renee previously admitted she hid her famous parents' identities growing up.

Rachel shares her daughter Renee with Rod Stewart

"It’s just not cool to talk about your parents," she told the Times. "When I was at school in LA if people asked me what my dad did I’d say, "Oh he’s in entertainment.

"No disrespect to him, but you want to make your own life. You want to be your own person. Trading off it can really screw you up and it kind of makes people cringe."

When it comes to her mum, she added: "Oh, her journey has been amazing. And she was always very clear with me and younger brother Liam: Find what you love and do it."

Renee and Rachel's other child, Liam, have spent the pandemic in the UK, while Rachel moved to New Zealand earlier in the year.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.