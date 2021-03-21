Rachel Hunter shares devastating news in emotional post as fans show support The model paid a heartfelt tribute to her beloved friend following her tragic death

Rachel Hunter has been inundated with support from her fans following some heartbreaking news.

The model took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to her friend Milica, who tragically passed away from cancer.

The mother-of-two shared a beautiful picture of the pair together, and wrote a lengthy message alongside it.

It read: "Milica- Milly [heartbroken emoji]. She loved + gave time to everyone she came across, she would make you laugh, feel loved, feel mischievous, those sharp eyes would also protect, she would breathe life back into you when you were down.

"Her empathy to care and listen to all she came in contact with. Kindness, no matter who you were.

"My life is richer, the tapestry woven deep with color since she entered my life, my heart is broken ripped out, and it has taken some time to share.

"Since the call early this week. Grief we all experience differently.

"But she loved to share and so with this post I share her love and laughter her Love of Life. She put up a hard fight against cancer, with her amazing angels that stood with her and took care of her during this time. You all know who you are.

"An amazing mother To her beautiful incredible kids . I stand with you and love you and am here for you.

"To be honest these words don’t do justice, you were part of my soul and always will be.

"My dear beautiful naughty, graceful, fearless force + funny, soul . I Love you. God speed."

The model is currently staying in New Zealand during the pandemic

Rachel's followers were quick to respond to the devastating post, with one writing: "I'm so sorry for your loss, she sounded beautiful," while another wrote: "So sorry for the loss of your special person."

A third added: "So sorry for your loss Rachel. Sounds like she was the most amazing person spreading love and positivity to those she came in contact with. Rip." Rachel's daughter Renee also commented on her mum's post with a love heart, star, and dove emoji.

