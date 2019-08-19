Victoria Beckham asks fans for advice after health concern Nothing like a second opinion, VB!

One of the things we love about Victoria Beckham is that she really connects with her fans on social media. The former Spice Girl regularly asks her 26.4 million followers their opinions on her outfits choices, but on Monday, it was all about health. Sharing an up-close shot of herself, the 45-year-old asked: "Any advice for a bloodshot eye?" Ouch! According to Health Line, eye redness is usually temporary and clears up quickly. The site also recommends to use a warm compress to counteract the redness. The website states: "Soak a towel in warm water and wring it out. The area around the eyes is sensitive, so keep the temperature at a reasonable level. Place the towel on your eyes for about 10 minutes. The heat can increase blood flow to the area. It can also increase oil production on your eyelids. This allows your eyes to create more lubrication." There you go VB, head off to the bathroom, pronto!

Victoria suffered from sore eyes and asked her fans for help

In June 2018, the fashionista revealed that she swears by eye drops on long haul flights as well as facemasks. In particular, she has a penchant for facemasks by Japanese brand SUQQU. Captioning a shot of the metallic packet she wrote: "Amazing stretch face mask…When u have been up since 4am with jet lag."

Victoria's beauty line launch date is fast approaching and we literally can't wait to see what the mother-of-four will come up with. Last month, the designer shared a shot of her team working behind the scenes on the new products, and revealed that they have been developing it for months now. She said: "I've been thinking about creating my own beauty brand for a long time and started working on it late last year!" When asked what products will be included, she replied: "VBBeauty will cover all beauty categories including makeup, skincare, wellness and fragrance! We will continue to introduce new products in the upcoming months and beyond…"

